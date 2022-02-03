Half Year Semester Festival for children begins in Girne

The Half Year Festival, traditionally organized by the Municipality of Girne for children aged 4-11, will be held this year between February 3-12, 2022.

Free workshops are to be held within the framework of the program prepared by the Social Affairs Branch under the umbrella of the Social Life Center, Origami Workshop at the Social Life Center between 13:00 pm and 15:00 pm on Thursday, February 3, Game Day at the Art Gallery on Friday, February 4, Painting Workshop will be held at Social Life Center on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, and Ceramic Workshop will be held at Social Life Center on Thursday, February 10th.

The events to be organized as part of the Half-Semester Festival will end with a Children’s Party at the Girne Municipality Art Gallery on Saturday, February 12, between 10:00 am and12.00 pm.

It was noted that Girne Municipality Social Life Center can be called at 0 (392) 815 15 08, 0539 112 63 63 to get information about the workshops and to register. A 7-day rapid negative antigen test or PCR test will be requested from the children who will participate in the workshops.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu said that they organised educational and entertaining activities for all children in the Semester Festival, which was held for the 5th time this year with the slogan “A Short Break from Education” and was held with great participation every year.

Kadıoğlu stated that they prepared a program for children this year, taking into account the pandemic conditions, and said that free workshops are open to the participation of all children.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, wished all children to have a good time at the Half-Term Festival and expressed that as a municipality they will continue to organize educational and entertaining activities for children.

Pointing out the importance of such activities in order for children to be inquiring, researching, self-confident, broad perspectives, conscious of their individual differences, peaceful and tolerant individuals, Güngördü congratulated all children and young people who received report cards for the school holidays and wished them a good holiday.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality