An ancient tree at Royal Rafters Restaurant, Ozankoy is blown down

Thursday the 3rd of February 2022 saw rain, thunder and lightning, and very strong winds in Northern Cyprus and we received the following message from Pancholi Chacha with photos of an ancient tree we all pass when we visit Royal Rafters Indian Restaurant in Ozankoy.

“Rafters Restaurant and Bar Ozanköy, Girne has a big tree which has been broken down by heavy rain and strong winds.

The Zeytin (Olive) tree which is 1400 years old is now a sweet memory for all of my guests that will have driven past it into Royal Rafters Restaurant.”