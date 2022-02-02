The Black Olive Newsletter 1st February 2022

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive …..

Hello Readers

So now it’s February which means it’s almost Spring YEAH.

We are now pleased to give you some new dates for your diaries.

Sunday 6th February 5.00 pm. – Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Still a couple of places available.

Desserts are.

Apple Crumble.

Peach Cobbler.

Lemon Meringue Pie.

Wednesday 9th February 3.00 pm

We see the return of the 112 Afternoon Tea Talks and the speaker is to be confirmed.



Friday 11th February 10.30 am to 2.30 pm – Heartbeat Pop up shop

Clothe,s Bric a Brac, Cakes, Coffee, Tea, Light lunches will be available and of course, the bar will be open

Saturday 12th February

I will be at The Evergreen Market in Lapta with another Pop Up Heartbeat Shop.

Wednesday 16th February 2.00 pm

Heartbeat Bingo. and food will be available from 1.00 pm with Bingo at 2.00 pm.

Sunday 20th February 5.00 pm

Black Olive Sunday Roast.

Friday 25th February 7.00 pm

Heartbeat Fun Quiz.

Monday 28th February 7.00 pm

112 Quiz.

Note: Heartbeat is always looking for donations of clothing, bedding, Bric a Brac if you have anything you can spare please drop them off at The Black Olive on Wednesdays between 9.00 am and 11.30 am we will have a couple of volunteers to take them from you. if you would like to arrange a pick up please call 0533 835 5133.

Many thanks and love

Vicki x