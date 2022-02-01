Turkey to support increased welfare to the TRNC

TRNC President Ersin Tatar met with the Vice President of the Republic of Turkey Fuat Oktay in Ankara. In his statement after the meeting, President Tatar stated that the efforts to increase the welfare in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will be supported by the Republic of Turkey as always.

Stating that the two-state policy he defends is fully supported by the Republic of Turkey, Tatar stressed that they will evaluate the steps to be taken to consolidate the situation with the messages to be given to the world public opinion together with Vice President Oktay.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office