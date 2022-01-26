Visitors to TRNC will be evaluated on whether vaccinated or not

According to the decisions of the Communicable Diseases High Committee on January 19, colour codes for countries have now been abrogated.

People arriving in the TRNC will now be evaluated according to whether they have been vaccinated or not, and not according to the colour codes of the countries related to Covid-19. No country will be qualified as “dark red”, “red”, “orange” and “green” based on Covid-19 risk.

Regardless of the country they come from, vaccinated passengers will submit a negative PCR test performed 72 hours before; unvaccinated people will remain in quarantine for 5 days and will have a PCR test on the 5th day.

On the other hand, the duration for antigen test requested from vaccinated and unvaccinated persons working in sectors operating in the TRNC have changed. Accordingly, antigen tests will be requested from vaccinated people every 7 days, not every 14 days, and 72 hours before, not every 7 days from unvaccinated people.

Since those working in schools are also included in this scope, they will perform their tests in this way. Moreover, this application will also be valid for preschool parents.

According to the decision of the Bi-communal Committee on Health and the decision of the Communicable Diseases High Committee started to be applied at the land border gates at 09:00am yesterday, a PCR/antigen test will continue to be requested from vaccinated people once a week, but if the booster doses of vaccinated people have expired, they will be considered unvaccinated.

A negative PCR performed within the last 72 hours or an antigen test performed within the last 48 hours will be requested from the unvaccinated people.

On the other hand, as of 24 January 2022, weekly PCR / antigen tests will be requested from children between the ages of 5-11 at the land border gates, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not.

Source: TRNC Public Information office