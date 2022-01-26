Tatar: We condemn Greek Cypriots allowing PKK/PYD a Nicosia Office

President Ersin Tatar condemned the Greek Cypriot administration’s recent move to allow PYD/PKK terrorist group to open a representative office.

Tatar emphasised that it is strange for an EU member state to allow a terrorist organisation such as the PKK/PYD to set up an office in South Cyprus.

According to the statement made by the Presidency, Tatar stated: “We have learned this with great sadness. We have already known that the Greek Cypriot Administration has some ties with the PKK. They were an instrument to such an event by giving Abdullah Öcalan a ‘Republic of Cyprus’ passport to wander around and escape.

At that time, we condemned it. We now strongly condemn this situation again. As the TRNC, we will not allow such a structure to take place in South Cyprus and we will do whatever is necessary.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office