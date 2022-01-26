Martyrs of British Colonial Rule in Cyprus commemorated

Those Turkish Cypriots who became martyrs during resistance against the British Colonial Rule will be commemorated with ceremonies to be held at the Martyrs’ Monument in Lefkoşa and Küçük Kaymaklı cemetery.

Protests carried out by the students were the beginning of the 27-28 January 1958 events after the news that the UK accepted division of the island. British Colonial rule used violence against the protesters. The following day protests spread over the whole island with the reaction of the students to violence.

During the events of 27-28 January 1958, great protest demonstrations were held in Limassol, Paphos, Larnaca and Famagusta and 7 Turkish Cypriots were killed and more than 100 people were injured.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office