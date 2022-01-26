ATA make donation to Taskent Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Despite the cold, rain and windy weather members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) and their guests visited the Taskent Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre this week to see first hand the excellent work the centre does and was full of praise for the way its dedicated staff gave them an inspirational few hours. From monkeys to goats, tortoises to birds of prey, snakes to emus, iguana and even a talking parrot, the centre is home to a vast array of animals.

Following a lengthy tour of its facilities and an enjoyable meal in its restaurant, Debbie Bird of the ATA presented a sizable donation to Serdar Tuksal of Taskent Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre to assist them with their good work.

Debbie said “the centre does a wonderful job rehabilitating animals and is a great institution for the TRNC to have, our association is pleased to have been able to make a donation to help the centre continue its good work”

For information on this ATA event visit the 2022 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishassociation.com Facebook Group or Facebook Page.

