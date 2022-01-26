BRS News: New travel entry rules for the UK

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 25th January 2022.

NEW TRAVEL RULES FOR ENTERING THE UK

Please find below the new relaxed rules for entry to the UK from 4 am 11th February 2022. These Travel changes come in ahead of the February half term and follow the success of the booster programme.

FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS

From 4 am on 11 February all testing requirements will be removed for eligible fully vaccinated arrivals, with only a Passenger Locator Form (PLF) now required.

UNVACCINATED TRAVELLERS

Arrivals who are not recognised as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure PCR test and a further PCR test on or before Day-2 after they arrive in the UK.

CHILDREN

Children aged 12-15 in England will be able to prove their vaccination status or proof of prior infection via a digital NHS COVID Pass from 3 February for outbound travel.

UK LOCATOR FORM

Before the end of February, eligible fully vaccinated travellers will only need to fill out the passenger locator form (PLF), which will be simplified, confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details, and people will have an extra day to fill it out before travelling. (3 DAYS prior to flight)

The BRS website will be updated with the new regulations after the rules come into force on 11th February

Editor's Note: BRS have an excellent members' Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

