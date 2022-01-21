New TC President of International Pharmaceutical Federation group

Turkish Cypriot pharmacist Safiye Çağansel has been elected as the new President of the Young Pharmacists Group of the International Pharmaceutical Federation.

Çağansel received the support from official delegates and countries in the online voting held to elect the President of the Young Pharmacists Group of the International Pharmacy Federation and has been elected as the President.

Safiye Çağansel also became the youngest president ever elected in the history of FIP-YPG.

Çağansel’s term of office, which officially started on January 1, 2022, will continue until 2024.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office