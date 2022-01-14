President Tatar: “It is very important to be our voice in London”

TRNC President Ersin Tatar stated that he attributed great importance to TRNC nationals residing in abroad and said “your presence and being our voice in London is very important”.

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, President Ersin Tatar held an online meeting with lobby group representatives of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations (CTCA) UK yesterday (13th January 2022). During the meeting, the Turkish Cypriot diaspora and lobbying issues were discussed.

President Tatar said that he has been “impressed” with the work of the lobby groups in voicing the unjust isolations faced by Turkish Cypriot people.

CTCA President Ayşe Osman and the representatives of the Association Leyla Kemal, Ersu Ekrem, Çetin Ramadan, Munir Tatar, Gönül Daniels, Eren Ramadan, Halil İzzet and Mustafa Sağanak took part in the online meeting.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office