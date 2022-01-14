Tatar expressed his satisfaction of statements by President Erdoğan

TRNC President Ersin Tatar expressed his satisfaction with the statements made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan regarding Turkey’s stance on the Cyprus issue at the meeting where he met with the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) member states yesterday (13th January 2022).

According to the statement made by the TRNC Presidency, Tatar underlined that he was very pleased with the statement of Erdoğan who said “You all know why the negotiation process for the solution of the Cyprus issue has been going on for more than 50 years has not been successful. The Greek Cypriots could not get rid of the mentality that saw themselves as the sole owner of the island and ignored the Turkish Cypriots.”

President Tatar stated that the Turkish Cypriot people will continue to protect their legitimate rights and interests in the region with the support of Turkey.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office