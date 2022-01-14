Founding President Denktaş commemorated

A commemorative event was held for founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş to mark the 10th anniversary of his passing with a ceremony held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Monument yesterday morning (13th January 2022).

President Ersin Tatar and DP Deputy Serdar Denktaş, son of the Founding President, made a speech at the ceremony.

Speaking first at the ceremony, Serdar Denktaş stated that the Turkish Cypriots have endured great suffering and pain on the road to achieving their independence and freedom. Serdar Denktaş said that his father had devoted his entire life for the freedom and independence of the Turkish Cypriot people and that his struggle had been crowned with the creation of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

President Ersin Tatar commemorated Denktaş in his speech with the words ‘Mujahideen, warrior, brave-hearted and a good negotiator’ and said “We all know that he provided very important services for the acquisition of our rights, law, and independence. When Rauf Raif Denktaş is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is independence, sovereignty, state.

Drawing attention that Denktaş as a lawyer attached importance to the issue of guarantorship, Tatar said, “Never give up on independence, freedom, sovereignty, and break ties with the Motherland Turkey” were his last words.”

Source: TRNC Public Information Office