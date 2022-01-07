An exhibition entitled “What Was Cleopatra’s Intention?” consists of artists’ interpretations of postcards representing the 12 months of the year. The exhibition is on show at the ARUCAD Art Space in Nicosia until Saturday 5th February. While some of the works in the exhibition are made of clay, some of them are presented to the audience in the form of photographs and sound. Some of the artists also share their postcard collections.

The exhibition theme is ‘A Brief History of Mail Art, from Cleopatra to Miranda July’, based on an article by Alexxa Gotthadrdt which tells about the first postal art in history portraying the last pharaoh of Egypt, Cleopatra, secretly going to Julius Caesar’s room.

The exhibition presents important “art of mail” from the artists of the “Fluxus Movement”; There are works by Andaç Arslan, Dize Kükrer, Elçin Şener, Emin Çizenel, Eser Keçeci, Hayati Evren, Hee (Ju) Im, Heeyun Im, Hüseyin Özinal, Sofia Iva, Vedia Okutan and Yağmur Bayhanlı.

The exhibits will also be designed in real postcard size and will be offered for sale along with the original works during the exhibition.

Source (Turkish)