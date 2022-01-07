BRS News: ADAPASS ACCESS / RESIDENCY ENQUIRIES / ENTRY TO RoC

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 5th January 2022.

ADAPASS ACCESS

Following the increased restrictions for the New Year period the requirements for access to Tier1 and Tier2 venues are as follows

TIER 1

FULLY VACCINATED – NO OTHER RESTRICTIONS

UNVACCINATED – 72 HOUR PCR/ANTIGEN TEST REQUIRED

Supermarkets/Markets

State Offices

Retail Stores

Banks

Outdoor Sports areas

Indoor Areas of Restaurants, Taverns, Patisseries or Cafes

Indoor Areas of Coffee shops/Coffee Houses

Barbers/Hairdressers/Beauty Parlours

Hotels

Bars/Clubs

Shopping Centres

Cinemas

Places of Worship

Concerts/Theatres

Offices

Indoor Fitness Halls

General Assembly Meetings

Indoor Team Areas

Youth Camps

Boxing Wrestling Training

Betting Shops

Group Dances/Ceremonies

Swimming Pools

Internet Cafes

Night Clubs

Weddings

Exhibitions

Casinos

RESIDENCY ENQUIRIES

Having been involved with numerous questions regarding why Residency applications have ‘stalled’ we know that the TRNC Immigration services (as well as other Government Departments) have poor communication skills, effectively leaving it to the individual to investigate why applications are not progressing.

If this affects you then probably the only way to find out the reasons are to make an appointment with the Ministry of the Interior using the following link. https://randevu.icisleri.gov.ct.tr/VATANDAS/VatandasRandevu,

There is a button (EN) to translate the application form into English.

There is a drop down box which gives options for your query, but for Reidency click on ‘Residency Procedures’.

When trying to identify a date for your appointment you may need to try dates which are up to two weeks in the future. You will see available dates and times as they will show up in RED.

Once the form has been completed confirmation will be confirmed via an SMS message.

Please ensure that you take any relevant information and/or copies of any documentation you may require

ENTRY TO THE RoC

As of 4 January, until 15 January 2022 all passengers aged 12 years and over, arriving to Cyprus are required to undergo a PCR test, 48 hours before departure. Moreover, all passengers entering the Republic of Cyprus, are required to undergo a rapid antigen test upon completion of 72 hours from the time of their arrival.

Should you have transitted to the TRNC and a subsequent Antigen test shows a positive result this MUST be reported. Should you arrive back from the United Kingdom via the Republic of Cyprus,and after arriving in the TRNC you test positive or subsequently test positive while in the TRNC at any time, the procedure that you should follow is,

Call 0548 857 5717 .

As this number tends to be extremely busy, it is suggested that if you have a Smartphone and have WhatsApp installed you send a message, to that number (0548 857 5717) marked for the attention of Dr Sebnem.

The message should include a copy of your Passport Picture page, along with your mobile number, and a brief explanation of your circumstances, i.e., arrived at ………. Airport on date……….. and have now received a text message from……………..advising that you have tested positive.

Then request clarification on exactly which procedure you are to follow.

If you test positive you MUST take this action or face being fined for non-compliance.

Editor's Note: BRS have an excellent members' Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

