Sumarts 5th January Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

We had an excellent full house at Seabreeze Restaurant, Kucuk Erenkoy on Wednesday 5th January 2022 for Sumarts Karaoke night.

There was a great atmosphere with excellent singing from those who joined us and the fish and chips were perfect and so enjoyable.

This Wednesday was the last Fish and Chip and Karaoke night before they close for a month to do spruce up for the new season and we can’t wait to be with them again.

It’s already being booked up so if you’re planning to come down, please book to avoid disappointment on 0533 876 2621 or 0533 822 8296

Thank you to Seabreeze Restaurant for hosting us and thank you all who joining us, it was a brilliant night. Thank you also to, Helen Cox and Eadie for some lovely photos to remember this night by.

