Trevors Tips returns to CyprusScene for 2022

Bank of England warning as millions of £20 and £50 notes to become void.

The Bank of England has issued an important warning and reminder that some £20 and £50 notes are set to become void and unusable

On September 30, 2022, the Bank of England will withdraw all legal tender status of the paper £20 and £50 notes. Marking a year to this cut-off date, the Bank of England is reminding and encouraging expats to take any old notes they have and deposit them at their local bank. Ask your own Bank for their take on this matter.

After being handed in, these notes will be replaced with the new polymer £20 notes featuring J.M.W. Turner, and polymer £50 notes featuring Alan Turing.

From September 30, 2022, the new polymer £20 and £50 notes will be the only currency of this amount with legal tender status.

On top of this, anyone with old notes should be able to exchange them through the Bank of England, directly.

Polymer bank notes will provide greater features that make them difficult to counterfeit, and less susceptible to fraudsters and scam artists.

The improved security measures include a hologram image change, which allows cashiers to tilt the note from side to side in order to check the word change between ‘Twenty/Fifty’ and ‘Pounds’, which will confirm its validity.

Furthermore, the new notes include see-through windows. Through this, cashiers will be able to examine the metallic image over the main window to see whether the foil is blue and gold on the front of the note and silver on the back.

Other security features include a silver foil patch, a purple foil patch, a portrait of The Queen which is printed on both sides, and an ultra-violet number.

TRNC Driving Licenses

Let me make it quite clear if you are driving a car in the TRNC and you intend to stay for more than 90 days you must hold a valid TRNC driving license. For you to apply successfully for a license for the first time, you must hold a valid Temporary Residence Permit.

İf you carry on driving without said license, you will be driving illegally, and this also includes an outdated license.If stopped by the police, or are involved in a road traffic accident, the penalty, if minor, will be a fine at the very least and your insurance will be invalid. One person last week, was stopped by the police and was fined 6,850 TL because his license was outdated.

Just think about it for a few minutes, if the accident involved hitting a pedestrian, seriously injuring someone, or even killing someone, the penalty could be a custodial sentence, and after serving the sentence you may also be deported. You will also have to pay for the Third Party repair costs. Doesn’tbear thinking about does it!

Please don’t listen to people who are trying to help but the information may not be accurate.

Girne Tax Office

If you need to go to the above office to make an alteration to your vehicle log book, there is only one person dealing with this transaction. Fifteen in the morning and 15 in the afternoon. It is bedlam there and the chances of being dealt with on the same day are slim.

For those with long memories, it is going back to the bad old days when expats queued for hours trying to apply for their Temporary Residence at the main office in Lefkoşa and all too often achieved nothing.

Happy New Year!