Tanyel’s Smile representatives visit President Ersin Tatar

President Ersin Tatar received representatives of Tanyel’s Smile – a charity that helps children and their families in the TRNC through the trauma of cancer.

Visiting was Ceyhun Uzun, his wife Gülay Uzun and Cavit Atalar, who informed the President about the work of the charity. Mr Uzun explained that Tanyel’s Smile was set up in memory of Tanyel Uzun — their daughter, who had died in January 2016 at the age of 20, following a long battle against cancer.

Mr Uzun, 52, explained to President Tatar that he is a police constable in the UK who received a British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition for services to policing and to charity in 2020. Mr Uzun explained that they are helping children and young adults up to the age of 24 and their families “who are struggling with the reality of cancer by helping those in need and providing support”.

“Raising awareness about the charity is very important for us,” Mr Uzun said. “I have taken part in different international events and marathons to raise funds for the charity. . .broken Guinness World Record titles for the London Marathon in a six-person costume. . .my next objective is to run from Yedidalga on the west of the country to Dipkarpaz on the east. I want to organise a major race in the TRNC in 2022 to raise funding.”

In response, President Tatar said: “I commend you for your meaningful work for a very important cause. Being able to transfer funds raised in the UK in order to help those who have been affected by cancer in the TRNC is very important during the times of the pandemic. I wish to reiterate my sadness at the loss of your daughter. Her legacy and smile lives on through the important work of Tanyel’s Smile.”

President Tatar added: “I hope that 2022 will be a year where we will be able to undertake even more charity work and have more movement, as we continue our struggle against this pandemic.”

The President stated that “2021 has been a year of great losses of life as well as economic difficulties stemming from the effects of the pandemic globally. I wish for 2022 to be one of happiness, good health and blessing,” he said.

