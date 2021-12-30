BRS News: Restrictions for New Years Eve Celebrations

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

CHANGES TO RULES OF ENTRY TO VENUES

Please read this document if you are intending to attend New Year events

New decisions were taken by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases in North Cyprus and some restrictions have been imposed on organisations in light of the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

RULES OF ENTRY

Only vaccinated people are allowed to participate in New Year’s Eve gatherings, it has been announced that open and closed-in areas will allow people by following the square meter rules and unvaccinated people cannot participate at these events.

CELEBRATIONS AT HOME

While it was forbidden for more than 10 people to gather at celebrations held at home, it was stated that those who do participate must show a negative PCR test taken in the last 72-hours prior to the gathering or a negative antigen test taken in the last 24-hours.

It is also prohibited to hold mass New Year’s Eve events in schools, offices and government offices.

Since 31 December this year coincides with a Friday, 1 January was not declared a public holiday, the New Year’s holiday will continue at the weekend.

LOCAL MUNICIPALITY EVENTS

Local municipalities will not be holding any events for New Year’s Eve as the advice is to avoid large gatherings.

HOTELS AND RESTAURANTS

Unlike last year, while hotels and restaurants are preparing entertainment programmes to welcome in the new year, vaccination and testing conditions will be required at the entrance to these venues, and people who are not vaccinated will not be able to attend the events.

Vaccinated people who wish to participate in the events must also have a negative PCR test result no more than 72 hours prior to attending the event or a negative antigen test taken within the last 48 hours.

HEALTH AND HYGIENE RULES

Health Minister Ali Pilli, in a statement he made recently, warned all the public to comply with the Covid-19 measures, and to observe the masks, distance and hygiene rules during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

POLICE – PUBLIC SAFETY

The General Directorate of Police announced that it has taken all the safety measures to the highest level in order to ensure that the people spend the New Year celebrations in an atmosphere of peace and security.

The police will provide 24-hour uninterrupted service with “155 POLICE HELP”, “156 NARCOTICS”, “199 FIRE” and other telephone lines in order to evaluate complaints and requests for assistance and to provide immediate service.

The police have asked motorists to drive with care and avoid speeding and also warned the public against drinking and driving.

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus