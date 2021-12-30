Girne Municipality starts work on a New Recreation Area

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü , announced that work has started on a new recreation, sports, and walking track on 58 thousand square metres of land allocated by the Forestry Department.

Güngördü declared, “As we have been saying for years, one of the biggest problems in Girne is that we do not have large-scale green areas. I am happy to announce that some public green space parcels of land have been transferred to our Municipality as a result of the efforts we have been making, since my mayoral term began, to solve this issue.

We have now started the groundworks to create our first large-scale recreation, sports, and walking track on the 44 acres (58 thousand square metres) of land allocated to our Municipality by the Forestry Department, south of the West Ring Road. The first stage of a walking track and landscaping will come into service in the spring.”

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality