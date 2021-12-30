Bah Humbug!, No Christmas Cheer at Esentepe

By Richard Beale….

It might be the season to be jolly and goodwill to all men but visitors Yeniboğaziçi were in no mood to hand out any festive cheer.

Results; ESENTEPE KKSK 1 YENİBOĞAZİÇİ DSK 2

Saturday December 26, 2021: AKSA League 1; Erdal Barut Stadium.

Weather: Dry and cloudy.

About this time of year on the telly there would probably be a rerun of ‘İt Be Alright On The Night“, well this match was not alright, as compare Denis Norden would say ” we will consign this film to the archive files marked ‘Forgetful Clips“, well we can truly consign this match to the same place as well – it’s forgotten already!

Shame in front of one of the largest crowd, Esentepe in their last match before the winters break turned in their worse performance of the season, and visitors deservedly came away with the Christmas present of 3 points.

The match had little skill with the ball spending more time in the air than it did on the ground.

After shipping 8 goals in their last 3 matches Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu opted to make defensive changes. The vastly experienced defender Nersin Osman was dropped to the bench, with 18 year old Mustafa Soytürk given his first full start at senior level at right back. After struggling for many seasons with injuries Burak Tümkan was given a rare start at left back. However, his plans were in disarray in the warm ups as goalkeeper Onur Özbingül who has been struggling with a knee injury failed a late fitness test and had to be replaced by Goalkeeper Coach Tuğrul Denkler.

Esentepe made a horrible start going behind to an early goal in the 7th minute. A corner on the left taken by Cemil went unchallenged and RAMADAN AĞDAÇ drove in a low shot that goalkeeper Tuğrul diving to his right managed to get a hand to but could not prevent it from going into the net. 0-1

Things got worse for Esentepe when Burak went down clutching his hamstring in the 14th minute, the unlucky player was replaced by Nersin. Tragedy for the popular player he has fought so hard to overcome injuries and to get back to full fitness.

Esentepe nearly went two goals down when a Ramadan corner caused confusion in a very static Esentepe defence resulting in a header going just wide.

14 minutes again Esentepe was guilty of giving the ball away again with Cemil having a shot outside the area saved by the diving Tuğrul.

Esentepe had started the match very sluggish and were second best to the ball as the visitors enjoyed the best of the opening half.

Esentepe at last had a goal scoring opportunity in the 27th minute following a Hüseyin Ermış corner resulted in defender Devran driving a low shot past the Yeniboğaziçi right hand post.

In the 40th minute Devran gave away a free kick just outside the box out on the left, Cemil cracked a shot that had Tuğrul diving to his left to parry the shot, collided with the post in making the save, and had to receive lengthy treatment.

It was a poor first half display by Esentepe with striker Eser working hard up front but getting little support and often isolated, far too often Esentepe was relying on the long ball trying to get the speedy Hüseyin Deynekli into the game it was all too predictable. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

Esentepe immediately made a change during the break with Semih Arslan replacing Hüseyin Ermış, the teenager taking up the role of supporting Eser.

The game continued to disappoint with many interruptions due to fouls it was poor fare to the large crowd.

Yeniboğaziçi increased their lead in the 75th minute when winger Serhat sent a high cross, that looked like was going over the Esentepe bar, but it dipped suddenly goalkeeper Tuğrul tried to palm the ball over the bar, instead he succeeded in flicking the ball onto the bar wherein rebounded to substitute MEHMET ÖZTEMİZ to volley home. 0-2,

Esentepe was given a fortuitous lifeline in the 78th minute when a high ball into the Yeniboğaziçi area resulted in Esentepe winning a penalty after Hüseyin Deynekli again went to the ground following a challenge. ESER KAN put away the penalty taking his tally to 7 goals for the season.

Esentepe huffed and puffed but could not find a way to secure an equaliser which in all honesty they didn’t deserve. FULL TIME SCORE: 1-2

SUMMING UP: A very disappointing Esentepe performance where their shortcomings were shown up, if there is any transfer money available during the winters break, then a dominant centre half and a creative midfield player must be top of the shopping list. Not many positives to take out of the match Tuğra in midfield worked hard and substitute Semih who came on at the break made his presence felt and put himself about. Veteran defender Okan Kibar was a pick of a very poor team performance.

ESENTEPE TEAM : Tuğrul (gk) 5: Mustafa 5 (Salih 60), Devran 5, OKAN 7, Burak (Nersin 14, 5); Hüseyin Ermış 4 (Semih 6, 46), İlyas 5, Tuğra 6,; Hüseyin Deynekli 5, Eser 6, Deniz 5.

Esentepe replacements not used; Hüseyin Türcan, Şenol, Ismet, Mahmut.

YENIBOGAZICI ; Remzi (gk); Ali Çelik, Dervis, Mehmet Çetin, Hüseyin, Zübeyir (Tolga 89), Mehmer Çağkan (Hasan 83), Ramazan (Mehmet Öztemiz 65), Cemil (Can 89), Sehat, Mert (Doğus 65)

YELLOW CARDS : Mustafa, Hüseyin Ermış, Ilyas, Devran (Esentepe)

Zübeyir, Mehmet Çağkan, Mehmet Öztemiz.

REFEREE: Ismail Ercan – some strange decisions but overhaul had a reasonable match.