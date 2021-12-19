TFR enjoy their Glögg and send Seasonal Greetings

The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) members have been getting together for one of their seasonal celebrations as described by their Events Manager Pam Tschersich.

“The sun managed to keep its hat on for the best part of our Glögg/Glühwein/mulled wine event… only raining halfway through… but by then the inner glow kept the chill at bay !!!

As always our members arrived with seasonal provisions to share amongst us all… new members and our long standing members enjoyed a fun afternoon which saw Horst serving the Glögg to the never ending queue… it was delicious… thank you to Sandy Oram and Horst…

We handed over our Christmas Raffle money of an astounding 7.500 TL to the KEMAL SARACOGLU FOUNDATION for Children with Leukemia and fight against cancer.

Thank you again TFR members for your generosity in donating so much for such a good cause…

From the TFR Committee may we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a very Safe, Healthy, and Happy 2022!

Pam Tschersich”