ARUCAD and Warsaw Management University Cooperation Agreement

A cooperation protocol was signed between Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) and Warsaw Management University (COLLEGIUM HUMANUM). According to the signed cooperation protocol, the two universities will exchange materials with various publications to be used for education, training, and research.

They will also encourage and support the organization of joint scientific meetings in research projects and areas of interest, and organize summer school programs. The protocol was signed on behalf of ARUCAD, by Dr. Asım Vehbi, and on behalf of Warsaw Management University by Dr. Thorsten Eidenmüller. At the signing ceremony ARUCAD Deputy Rector, Dr. İbrahim Dalkılıç and Career and Alumni Center Coordinator, Dr. Derya Ertürk, were also present.

Saying that he has known Thorsten Eidenmüller for many years and that they have carried out many projects and collaborations together in previous years, Dr. Vehbi added that he was happy to see his old friend under the roof of ARUCAD. Dr. Vehbi said, “We cannot say that the fields of study and programs of the two universities coincide exactly, but there is no limit to the areas of cooperation for joint studies. We can make summer school plans in the future, we can offer wide opportunities to the students of the two universities in the Warsaw and Girne Campuses.” Vehbi concluded his words by saying, “With the first step taken in cooperation, I believe we have made a good start in terms of exchanging academicians, publishing academic publications, and organizing various researches and conferences.”

Dr.Thorsten Eidenmüller expressed his happiness over the cooperation agreement even though the programs of the two universities are not common. Dr. Eidenmüller said, “I have been visiting Northern Cyprus for years. We have signed a cooperation protocol with ARUCAD officials as a result of the long-standing close relations. We took a good step. I look forward to the studies that will share the opportunities and possibilities of the two universities”

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)