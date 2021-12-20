ATA end the year with a Quiz and Festive Meal

Sandwiched between two quizzes, a team quiz before and an individual quiz after, members of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) and their guests enjoyed a sumptuous Christmas Meal at The Black Olive in Alsancak.

Black Olive owner Vicki Karaca said she was full of praise for how the ATA organised the event and said ‘the place was buzzing throughout the whole afternoon with everyone in the full Christmas spirit and enjoying everything the ATA had arranged. Having two quizzes was a brilliant idea and added to the atmosphere as people became competitive in a fun way!’.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd commented that those present had ensured the ATA year ended with a bang and particularly thanked Barbara Ball for putting her prize up for auction to raise money for the ATA’s good causes and Vicki for providing a wonderful meal.

For information on this ATA event visit the 2021 Events Page of the ATA website: – www.angloturkishssociation.com Facebook Group or Facebook Page.

The friendly listening association with a heart supporting good causes in Northern Cyprus for the benefit of everyone