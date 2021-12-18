Claims about Girne New Year’s decorations are untrue

It was pointed out that the photo circulating on social media about the New Year’s decorations and in which the Municipality of Girne was targeted is a photo taken in Italy, which has been circulating on the internet for a long time.

In the statement made by the Municipality of Girne, it was stated that the photo shared was not taken in Girne but the Girne Municipality Administration, Girne Mayor and Council Members, as well as Girne Municipality Staff were targeted with misleading news and allegations.

In the statement, it was stated that the people and reporters who deliberately and willingly mislead the public with photographs that do not reflect the truth, do not have good intentions, and that the tone under the shared photograph lacks an ethical understanding, and that “if only a one-minute confirmation mechanism was used, no one would have fallen into this trap.”

It was also stated that the legal right is reserved for these people who target individuals and institutions with unfounded posts, try to wear them down, and cause resentment in the society, in these difficult days, especially in economic difficulties.

Girne Municipality implemented savings measures and did not allocate a budget for New Year’s decorations due to economic problems this year, and materials from previous years were used in the decorations carried out in certain points of the city.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality