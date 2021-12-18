A great Karaoke Night at Hati’s Cafe Bar and Restaurant

By Chris Elliott…

This past week Margaret Sheard and I have taken a break from publishing and this has given us the opportunity to relax and see what’s happening around the town and we were delighted to see that Susie and Martin Ford had run one of the popular Karaoke Nights at Hati’s Café Bar and Restaurant and this is what they had to say.

By Susie and Martin Ford

We had a great night at Hatis Cafe Bar and Restaurant in Esentepe with our 1st Karaoke Night there and there was some great singing with wonderful people taking part.

Let’s not forget the food which provided by Hati was absolutely delicious too

A big thank you to Hati for hosting us and thank you to Dave Lavender and Charlie Bell for everything they did to promote this great nights entertainment.

So until the next one do Stay Safe and Healthy.

SUSIE Q Xxxxx