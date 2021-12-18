Cyprus Remembered – George Seear, 57 HAA Regt. Royal Artillery

Trying to find Akrotiri Cyprus pals from 57 HAA Regt. Royal Artillery

Readers mail….

George Seear….

Dear Kyreniacatkin,

Can you please help me out on this one, I’m trying to find anyone that was with the 57 HAA Regt. Royal Artillery stationed at Akrotiri during 1956/57 the EOKA crisis.

I know this is an unusual request but I am hoping you can put me on to someone who might be able to help.

I am living in the US in Florida and thank you for your response.

I was in Cyprus from August 14 1956 to September.26 1957 in a “campsite” at Akrotiri right by the sea and next to an orchard (I think lemons)

It was a trying time for most of us young soldiers where we learned to grow up and become “men” ,but it was an experience I really appreciate as I have got older and think back to those times.

I sometimes think of George Shearer who we thought had been shot but was actually hit by a piece of stone in the chest after “Long”John Silver had discharged his rifle by accident and shattered a stone on the campsite, we all thought we had been attacked.

I don’t have too many pics. to show, they got lost over the years but I hope the few that I do have will maybe bring back a few memories to anyone who was there.

With best wishes for Christmas and the New Year

George Seear