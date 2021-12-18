A dedicated turnout for the Tulips Big Walk

Readers mail.

From Sue Tilt …Tulips….

Hello readers.

The Tulips Big Walk this year (5th/6th December) was a bit of wash out due to the torrential rain and for obvious reasons we had to abandon ship!

All this being said there were a few hardy souls that took part before the rain stopped everything and also on a Monday morning.

Last year we had 2 beautiful days and everyone who participated raised over 44,000TL. The total sum raised this year has stunned us as this has amounted to a fabulous 20,063TL!!

A huge thank you to the band that turned up on Sunday morning to play for us, to everyone who braved the weather and to those who sponsored some of the walkers and finally to those that donated to our JustGiving page. We are amazed at how well we did considering the bad luck with the weather.

A special thank you must go to Louise Holloway who walked a full 6 hours, starting at 6 am on Monday morning and raising a fantastic 7,705TL.

Thank you to you all

Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)