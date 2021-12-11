Susie’s Quiz results for 9th December at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

It was another packed house for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House, Esentepe on Thursday 9th December 2021.

The rounds were a Tabletop on who am I, Easy 5, Multiple Choice , Danger Zone, Music Round, The Letter Round which was history this week, Brainiacs, and the Impossible Question.

The results were:

1st Dunne and Dusted

2nd Tyke That

3rd The Socialites

4th New Boys

5th The Shebells

6th Fork Handles

And the Famous Lemon went to Lorenzen

Thank you all for joining me for the quiz and thank you to Clarisse as always for her hard work and support,

A big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us and a special thank you to Imran who worked so hard. Also, a big thank you to James Bourke who took all the photos this week.

Safe journeys to everyone who are going home.

Remember to book early for the next quiz as we cannot always guarantee a table as it really gets busy.

Until next time, Keep Safe and Keep Happy

SUSIE Q xxx

PS.. The Christmas Quiz on 23rd December is now fully booked.

