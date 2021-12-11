Could it be a Woman;s World?

Readers mail….

From I. H. Jarss….

A lecturer once famously held up, to his class, a grain of wheat. “The sole ambition of this grain of wheat is to become a grain of wheat”. It germinates. It grows. It flowers. It becomes an ear of wheat but the rest of it becomes redundant. That bit dies and rots away. That ear of wheat goes on to repeat the cycle, endlessly. The grain achieves nothing except to create another grain. What applies to a grain of wheat applies also to an egg; a human egg. It is an endless, mindless, cycle of an egg constructing a carrier to produce an egg. That carrier is, of course, a woman.

A human egg needs a lot of help to complete the cycle. Someone to feed it, to protect it, to teach it how to survive, to fertilise it. Rearing a human egg is costly, in resources, and difficult. As a result, Nature co-opted both males and females in the process. The historical role of the male needs no repetition here.

Today males are hardly required in any of this. They are there simply because they are there. They are no longer needed. Women are bigger and stronger than ever before. Technology has multiplied their ability to prosper a million times. Women are doctors, Prime Ministers, astronauts, leading scientists. They can do everything that men can do. Women could live entirely without men, almost. They may need one man. One man to fertilise their eggs.

In a population of 1 million women with an average life expectancy of, say, 80, only 12,500 babies each year would be needed to maintain the population. One man might impregnate only 250 women a year by conventional methods, but artificial insemination could use the 300 million sperm produced daily by a man to fertilise all 12,500 mothers many times over. However, It would be prudent to maintain a stock of donors to ensure genetic diversity and to breed out hereditary diseases. Maybe 100 males a year might be raised who, after a year of supplying their seed, would be retired to serve as eunuchs, together with the older women, to brood the young.

Bees and ants live in a matriarchy and almost entirely without useful males. Maybe human technology is just another form of mutation along an evolutionary path leading humans to a similar end. Sometimes it seems that we are well down that path already.

Yours sincerely,

I. H. Jarss

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus