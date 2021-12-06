Children’s Fairy Tales workshop in Girne

Children enjoyed several hours at a storytelling “fairy tale” workshop led by writer and theatre actress Suzan Polat. The event, at the Art Gallery of the Girne Municipality Social Life Centre, was part of the continuing program of workshops run by the Municipality.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, who visited the event, spoke to the children and wished them a happy time. He thanked Suzan Polat for contributing to this educational and entertaining activity.

As part of the Winter Children’s Workshops, there will be a Slime Making Workshop on December 10, 2021, a New Year Card Design Workshop on December 24, 2021, a Cinema Day on January 14, 2022, and a Rhythm Workshop on January 21, 2022.

For information and registration phone 0392 815 15 08.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality