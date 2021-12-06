ARUCAD Master Class Exhibition opened

Established in 2017, as a boutique university in the fields of art, design and communication, Northern Cyprus’s first and only foundation University ARUCAD started to train students in master’s programs in the fields of Art and Architectural Design in 2020. ARUCAD aims to increase interest in art, design, architecture and communication fields in the society and to contribute to the culture and art of the Island of Cyprus and the Region.

The Masters’ Class Exhibition, which features the interdisciplinary works of Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) Masters’ students, was presented at a gathering welcomed with cocktails at Art Rooms Gallery in Girne on Tuesday, 23 November. The exhibition is of artistic works produced by ARUCAD’s graduate students with new, original works that they add to their field of expertise.

Erbil Arkın, the Founder of ARUCAD which includes interdisciplinary works such as printmaking, video, ceramics, digital printing and glass, said, “Anyone who is trying to develop their artistic talents will be welcome at ARUCAD”. One of the students of the master’s program in the field of ‘Art’ commented that he was able to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the university’s workshops to create his works. He was incredibly happy that the exhibition had come to life and hoped that it would inspire new students to come.

The Masters’ Exhibition questions the contradictions imposed by the system over human bodies in works inspired by artists who have made a name for themselves in the history of art. Graduate, Sevda Orr, whose works are in the exhibition uses traditional crochet and sewing techniques and works on complementary relationships between man-made objects and natural environments through site-specific installations. Karina Kassenova, on the other hand, considers concepts such as ego and social status from different perspectives, based on her observations.

Speaking at the exhibition, ARUCAD Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi said that he was proud of all graduate students who wanted to specialise in the field of art and who chose ARUCAD. He also said: “We congratulate all our graduate students who continue their field-oriented education at our university without interruption, who take their artistic studies so seriously and carry out their intensive work tempo. Congratulations to your teachers. I invite everyone to this exhibition, which should be followed by everyone on the island with an interest in art.”

ARUCAD Masters’ Class Exhibition, which opened with a large audience on Tuesday evening, November 23, at Art Rooms Gallery in Girne, can be visited between 13.00 – 20.00 every day except Sundays, until 3rd January.

Source (Turkish): Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD)