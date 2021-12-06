North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust Christmas Fayre

Readers mail ….

From Richard Chamberlain ….

Hello readers,

Unfortunately, rain was forecast for Sunday, 5th December, but it didn’t stop hundreds of people from going to the Christmas Fayre held at the Kaya Palazzo Hotel. About 50 stalls were set up inside the main hall of the Hotel.

The Fayre was held in aid of the North Cyprus Cancer Charity Trust. The Christmas stalls included gifts, cakes, tombola, and many more.

Although it was 30TL admission, it included coffee and snacks supplied by the Kaya Palazzo Hotel and. a good time was had by all.

Many thanks go to the Kaya Palazzo Hotel and management for allowing the North Cyprus Charity Trust Christmas Fayre to be held in their Hotel.

May I wish A Very Happy Christmas to one and all.

Richard

