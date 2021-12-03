Anglo Turkish Association November quiz winner is Joe Beer

ATA Facebook ‘Guess the Celebrity Competition’ is another example of an association doing something different. The Facebook Group members and Facebook Page followers of the Anglo Turkish Association of Northern Cyprus (ATA) have throughout the year been taking part in a fun competition to Guess the Celebrity, with relatively new association member Joe Beer being the latest monthly winner. Joe is seen here receiving her November winner’s prize and certificate from ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd.

A thrilled Joe said ‘What a wonderful surprise to be told l was the November winner …. l never win anything – ever! Thank you so much ATA for organising this enjoyable and easy to enter competition and what a brilliant prize. I can’t wait for my family and friend’s reactions when l show them my winners certificate and Turkish Cypriot cookery book prize plus tell them all about the competition. My son didn’t believe me when l told him l was a winner, he will now”.

Every Facebook post about ATA member clinics contains the image of a well-known celebrity, and members + followers guess who it is by commenting their answer to the post. The answer is also given in one of the weekly member clinic posts.

ATA Chairman Philip Lloyd said ‘in December there will be two winners, a monthly winner and a year end winner. The year-end competition is a very close-run thing at present although with one or two surprises before the competition closes for this year in a few weeks time, it will certainly be an exciting finish to the end of the year for someone’.

The competition which is run every week throughout the month to enable people to start guessing at any time of the month and still be in with a chance of winning a prize, with a winner’s prize every month for the person with the most correct guesses. At the end of the year Creditwest bank are giving a fabulous year end prize for all competition entrants to compete for.

Keep up to date with the competition by visiting the Member Clinics page on our association’s website (www.angloturkishassociation.com).To see who the Monthly competition winners are, who is leading this Month’s competition, who is leading the race for the Creditwestbank year end fabulous prize competition, Guess the Celebrity Competition rules, and more!

