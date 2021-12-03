Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 2nd December at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another great night for Susie’s Quiz at The Balti House Esentepe on Thursday 2nd December.

The rounds consisted of, Duets Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, The Danger Zone, The Letter Round which was Harry Potter this week, Brainiacs. Music Round and the Impossible Question

The results were:

  • 1st    The Shebells
  • 2nd   Tyke That
  • 3rd    Dunne and Dusted
  • 4th    The Socialites
  • 5th     Fork Handles
  • And the Famous Lemon went to 5 Star

Thank you as always for making our night a fun night and a big thank you to The Balti House for hosting us and Clarisse Cooper for your continued help . 

See you all next week and please remember to book early as it gets very busy and please remember to bring your Antigens/PCRs and Adapass.

Keep Safe and Happy

SUSIE Q   xxx

PS.. The Christmas Quiz on 23rd December is now fully booked.

 

