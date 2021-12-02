First Lady Sibel Tatar met Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü

Sibel Tatar, wife of President Ersin Tatar, and 9 women’s organisations operating in Girne visited Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü.

Sibel Tatar, who started her speech during the visit by giving information about the Northern Cyprus Women’s Organisations Network, whose formation was completed recently, stated that the organisation completed its formation on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and stated that there were a series of decisions taken as a result of meetings with 40 organisations. Sibel Tatar pointed out that women’s economic freedom is the most important factor in preventing all kinds of violence against women. Pointing out that women’s economic power is an important phenomenon that will protect women against violence and all kinds of dangers, Sibel Tatar underlined that the revival of women’s lost power in the economy will also contribute to the country’s economy.

Sibel Tatar stated that she personally witnessed that the women of the country have the ability to successfully achieve very valuable production that will contribute to the economy, and stated that there is a need for a place where women in the Northern Cyprus Women’s Organisations Network, created to pave the way for our women, can exhibit their productions.

Stating that they determined that the old municipal market building of Girne Municipality would be a suitable place for these exhibitions, Sibel Tatar submitted the petition containing the signatures of Northern Cyprus Women’s Organizations to Güngördü, and the Mayor of Girne Municipality and the city council members talked about a place where the products produced by our women will be exhibited. He stated that he believes that he will be able to make a decision alongside the effort.

Nidai Güngördü, who drew attention to the importance of non-governmental organisations as a part of the participatory municipality understanding during the visit, mentioned the necessities of daily and economic life and stated that this should not be indexed only to tourists and students. Drawing attention to the need for the development of handicrafts and their unification under one roof, Güngördü noted that the Turkish Cypriot people should not break away from production and expressed his satisfaction with the visit of Sibel Tatar and accompanying women’s organisations to the Girne Municipality.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality.

