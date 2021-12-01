Susie’s Fortunes Quiz results on 29th November 2021

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford … Quiz master …..

Hello all,

It was a great night for Susie’s Fortunes quiz on Monday 29th November 2021 at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe,

We only had 3 teams but it was a challenge with great fun being had by all.

The Results were:

1st The Fork Handles got the cash prize.

2nd Girls Aloud the Lemon winners.

3rd 3 Stooges.

Thank you all for joining us and a special thank you to Ali Raza and his team at Diiva Restaurant for hosting us and the restaurant really does look very lovely with all the Christmas lights shining brightly and looking so homely.

Until the next Susie’s Fortunes Quiz on 13th December, stay safe and healthy.

Susie Q xxxx

Runners up Girls Aloud with their Lemon 3 stooges