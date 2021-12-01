New Year’s Market is established in Girne

The “New Year’s Market” to be organised by Girne Municipality in the Peace Park will be held on Saturdays and Sundays for 8 days in total, starting on 4th December 2021, with 15 stands.

The stands to be established in Sevim Ebeoğlu Peace Park are limited in number and will be given, in priority, to associations, charities and non-governmental organisations in order to use the profits to serve a public purpose. The products that can be sold at the stands will be souvenirs, New Year’s cake, cupcakes, biscuits, chocolate, candies, lemonade, coffee, toys, books, decorations, and handicrafts.

Applications can be made with a written petition to be submitted to the Girne Municipality Cultural Affairs Branch and a photocopy of the identity card. The Application Deadline will be Wednesday, 1st December 2021. Pandemic rules will apply. For Information: (0392) 650 0 100 – 0533 849 89 47 telephone numbers can be called during working hours.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality

