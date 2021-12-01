Roadhouse Fun Quiz in aid of Alsancak Freedom Sanctuary

Readers mail….

From Keith Caley….

Hello Margaret,

I wondered if you could include a Charity Event for me in your Events Calendar –

It’s for a Charity Fun Quiz and Raffle in aid of the Alsancak Freedom Sanctuary on Monday 6th December at The Roadhouse Bar and Restaurant in Alsancak.

Could contestants please arrive at 6:30 p.m. for a 6:45 prompt start with questions compiled by me, the Quizmaster, Keith Caley.

A raffle follows, and if you wish to donate a raffle prize, that would be most acceptable!

The Quiz normally takes place every two weeks, but with the festive season approaching, I would aim to advise the date of each quiz individually until we are into the New Year, as other events may take precedence.

As you may know, this Charity is the brainchild of Alsancak businesswoman Nülten Oral, and operates on land donated by Alsancak Belediyesi/KKTC Orman Dairesi – and is always in need of funds to feed and provide Veterinary care for the animals.

The Charity has one dedicated full time worker on-site supplemented by volunteers of all ages and sexes – more volunteers are always welcome!

Any queries, please do not hesitate to call me on 0533 830 1835.

Best regards,

Keith Caley

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus