Girne Hygiene and Covid Inspections increased

Girne Municipality Health Branch Teams continued the intensive inspection of Covid 19 Pandemic measures and general hygiene last week.

A total of 64 businesses were inspected. 18 workplaces were notified of their deficiencies, as well as a workplace where a sealing notice was given. A minimum wage fine was imposed on a supermarket, which did not fulfil the Covid-19 Pandemic measures by not renewing the antigen test of its employees. A total of 656TL fine was imposed on one restaurant business, which had deficiencies in general food hygiene and legislation. A total of 28 sandwich and pizza products of various brands were seized in 3 different supermarkets, and legal action was taken. In addition, it was stated that the controls for the sales in the Girne Municipality Open Market, which is established every Wednesday, are continued within the framework of the Covid-19 Pandemic measures.

Girne Municipality Mayor Nidai Güngördü repeated “Since our critical controls will continue, especially on Adapass questioning and tracking of antigens at the entrance to indoor areas, we kindly request all operators to provide these measures. As the whole society, our people, our shopkeepers and local administrators, we must manage this difficult process, which still continues to affect the whole world, in good cooperation.”

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

