Esentepe Youngsters back on winning track, but why 2 Red Cards!!

Esentepe U21 Team after losing two consecutive matches bounced back with an empathic 5-0 win but the gloss was taken off the victory when they had two players sent off.

Details: ESENTEPE KKSK U21 5 İNCİRLİ SK U21 0

Saturday November 27: AKSA U21 League 1: Erdal Barut Stadium.

After winning their first 5 matches and racing up to the top of the U21 table Esentepe have had a couple of blips in their recent matches but today they were back on top form but blotted their copybook by having two players sent off when the match was already won.

Esentepe stormed into a 2 goal lead in the opening 10 minutes with both goals scored by their left sided player DURSUN ALI KARAL. His first goal after only 2 minutes I missed as “I was faffing about with my camera”. I did see his second goal which came about in the 10th minute when a cross from the right was met by a diving header by Semih at the near post which the goalkeeper blocked but DURSUN ALI following up and poked in. 2-0

Match action, Esentepe in black.

Incirli were the more stronger, taller team but it was Esentepe who were dominating the play with their neat passing and controlled build up play.

Esentepe third goal came in the 37th minute direct from a corner by İSMET GÜNEŞ which sailed over the Incirli goalkeeper’s head. 3-0.

A fourth goal followed right on half time when Incirli defender Fuat Azız failed to clear a left wing cross and ŞAHIN ERDOĞAN was on hand to force the ball in. HALF TIME SCORE 4-0.

The match was won, there would be no comeback from Incirli, that’s why it’s crazy that in one incident in the 53rd minute, Esentepe would lose 2 players, red cards this season whether it is the first team or the U21 team is their Achilles heel. A challenge in midfield led to Ismet Güneş having a rush of blood pushing a Incirli player to the ground, Şahın Erdoğan followed that up by smashing the ball in the face of the unfortunate Incirli player on the ground. After consulting both Linesmen the referee had no attestation in red carding both Ismet and Şahın. Both players will be missing next Saturday when Esentepe face a difficult match at Maraş , why oh why, the game was already won – that’s teenagers for you!

The numerical difference was evened up slightly in the 61st minute when Barış Arapbayram hacked down Halil Ibrahim and he too was red carded.

Incirli despite their one man numerical advantage still failed to trouble Esentepe where central defender Halit Çulcu and lanky left back Ahmet Gök were outstanding.

5 minutes from time following a short corner Muhammed got to the near post before crossing to HALIT ÇULCU to strike home. FULL TIME SCORE: 5-0

