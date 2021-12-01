Girne Municipality continues staff training

Training continues to be given to Girne Municipality Staff by Remziye Özpolili, the Professional Erickson Coach and High Performance Team Coach.

The training, in which the techniques applied all over the world are used, are given on issues such as the sense of belonging of the personnel, increasing their motivation and stress management. Özpolili uses educational games to explore stress management, team synergy and highlighting values ​​in business life. The training looks at the development of the team assessing the aspects that need improvement in working life, setting new goals and organising them more effectively.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü pointed out the importance of the personal development of the staff which benefits the municipality and the people of the city by enabling the provision of better services to the citizens and, also, the personal development of the employees of our institution.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

Click here to hear news and reviews from Northern Cyprus