Soap workshop is held in Girne Municipality Social Life Center

As part of the ongoing workshop program at the Girne Municipality Social Life Center, a soap workshop was held in cooperation with the Templos/Olive Orchard Conservation Initiative.

The participants, who received information about soap making from olive oil, had the opportunity to make their own soaps at the soap workshop, which was taught by Cemaliye Baflıgil.

Children from the Girne Municipality Children’s Assembly also participated in the workshop organised for adults and received information about soap production.

Those who want to obtain information about the workshops and course program can reach Girne Municipality Social Life Center on 0392 815 15 08.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality