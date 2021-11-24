Cleaning Works continue in Girne Ancient Harbour on 23rd November

Cleaning teams affiliated to the Municipality of Girne removed the pollution by cleaning various wastes and grasses that cause pollution in the sea (nylon, plastic and glass bottles, wood, etc.) in the Girne Antique Harbour region on Tuesday 23rd November 2021.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the cleaning works started in the Girne Ancient Port, which was taken from the jurisdiction of Girne Municipality 9 years ago, are now continuing by the cleaning teams. Güngördü pointed out that the waste is thrown by people, which poses a great danger to the creatures in the sea, hit our shores with storms, and stated that the pollution in the seawater in the port has been eliminated. Emphasising that the cleaning works will continue, Güngördü asked the citizens and boat owners in the region to be more sensitive about not polluting the environment and to aim for a clean environment.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality