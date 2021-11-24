BRS News: Land border crossing regulations and UK goes Red

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members.

CHANGES IN LAND BORDER CROSSING REGULATIONS WITH EFFECT FROM MONDAY 22ND NOVEMBER 2021

Dark red level to apply for crossings in Cyprus as of November 22

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons will have to present a negative rapid or PCR test during crossings between the South and North Cyprus, as of Monday, November 22, according to a decision taken by the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health, who assessed on Thursday the epidemiological situation on both sides of the divide.

According to a statement released by the UN spokesperson in Cyprus based on the Committee’s assessment of 18 November 2021, the situation is determined to be at Level 3 (dark red), and in this framework, specific measures will be applied at all crossings points as of Monday 22 November (9am).

More specifically, fully vaccinated persons with EMA approved vaccines, as well as the Sinovac, Sinopharm or Sputnik vaccines, may cross with a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test, as of 14 days after their 2nd dose (1st dose if Johnson & Johnson) and a 72-hour negative rapid test or PCR test for unvaccinated persons with the exception of high school students and people residing in Kato Pyrgos, who will instead need a 7-day negative rapid test or PCR test.

The UN spokesperson noted that “as per the agreement of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr. Ersin Tatar, and the Greek Cypriot leader, Mr. Nicos Anastasiades, of 2 June, to synchronize the two sides’ respective COVID-19 measures concerning crossings, the Technical Committee on Health has continuously assessed the epidemiological situation.

“They have also exchanged data on a bi-weekly basis in order to determine the appropriate epidemiological level to be applied at the crossing points, adjusting measures, as appropriate,” the spokesperson added.

The United Kingdom Moves to Red Category.

TRNC moves the United Kingdom & Ireland to Red category and Germany to Orange category with effect from Monday 29th November 2021.

Unvaccinated travelers from the United Kingdom and Ireland arriving back into the TRNC must now complete 7 days of Home Quarantine from the 29th of November 2021.

