Susie’s Quiz results for 18th November at the Balti House Esentepe

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

We had another fun-packed full house for Susie’s Quiz on Thursday, 18th , November 2021 at The Balti House, Esentepe.

The rounds consisted of, A Tabletop, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, The Letter Round which was U.T. (utter tosh}, The Music Round, Brainiacs, and the Impossible Question.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne and Dusted

3rd The Shebells

4th The Socialites

5th The New Boys

And the Famous Lemon went to Fork Handles.

Thank you all for joining us as always and a big thank you to the Balti House for hosting us.

Please remember to book your tables for next week as it gets very busy.

Until next time, keep safe and happy.

SUSIE Q…..Xxxx