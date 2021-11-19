Potato Head workshop held at the Girne Social Life Centre

The courses and workshops of Girne Municipality Social Life Centre for adults and children continue for the winter period at the Girne Social Life Centre. In addition to the Dance Course, English Course and Chess Course organised for children, the Centre hosts various workshops. As part of the program a “Potato Head” Workshop was held on Friday, November 11, 2021.

Children created colourful characters during the workshops. The children, who had the opportunity to socialise and develop their hand skills, left the event happy. The workshops directed by the staff of the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch are popular with the families.

Call 0 (392) 815 15 08 to get information about the course and workshop program and to register. Participation in courses and workshops will be limited due to the pandemic and the participants must comply with the pandemic rules.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality