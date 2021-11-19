Susie’s Big Music Quiz on 15th November at The Balti House

Readers mail ….

Susie L Ford …. Quiz Master ….

We had another good night for our Big Music Quiz at the Balti House, Esentepe when 5 teams took part in our monthly music quiz on Monday 15th November 2021.

The rounds consisted of, A Table Top, TV Shows, Girls Names, Kenny Rogers,1970s, Disney Films and The Big 20.

The results of the quiz were as follows:

1st Tyke That

2nd The Shebells

3rd Betcha By Golly Wow

4th Dunne and Dusted

And the Famous Lemon went to US4.

Thank you as always to the Balti House for hosting us and thank you all for joining us.

We will be back on 20th December for the next BIG music quiz so we look forward to seeing you then.

Keep Safe and Happy

Susie Q Xxxxx

2nd The Shebells 3rd Betcha By Golly Wow US4 are the Lemon Winners