Colourful “Ebru Art” Course held in Girne

As part of the winter term course and workshop program of Girne Municipality Social Life Centre, the Ebru Art Course, run in cooperation with Final International University, has begun. Participants expressed their enthusiasm for the courses, which will last for four weeks on Saturdays between 11:00 and 13:00, and held at the International Final University.

The “Marbling Art” course, which is the art of ornamentation made with colouring objects on water, allowed the participants to spend several hours both socialising and relieving stress.

Within the framework of the prepared program, a Soap Workshop for adults will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Social Life Centre, between 15:00 and 17:00. For registration and information on courses and workshops, Girne Municipality Social Life Centre (Old Town Hall) can be reached by calling 0392 815 15 08.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality