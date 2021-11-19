The Black Olive Newsletter 16th November

Readers mail ….

From Vicki Karaca at the Black Olive …..

Hello readers

Here are some Black Olive event dates for your diaries.

Monday 29th November

A 112 Quiz starting at 7.30pm with lots of question to tease your grey matter. .

Wednesday 8th December and Thursday 9th December

KADS will be performing a Christmas Mischief and tickets are 130TL which includes the show and Roast dinner and we have .a few places remaining so contact me as soon as possible if you wish to book for this event.

Both Nights are reserved for a fabulous KADS show and more information will follow soon.

Sunday 12th December

Santa’s Christmas treasure trail and Christmas Market.

There will be a 2 kilometer walk around The Black Olive retrieving hidden treasure and answering clues. Starting and finishing at The Black Olive.

There will also be a Christmas Market. and Mulled wine and food will be available.

Wednesday 15 December at 2.00pm

There will be a Christmas Bingo spectacular raising money for Heartbeat NCCCT and Tulips.

Thursday 16 December at 7pm

We are having a race night for Greenhill cemetery in memory of my dad, it would have sadly been his 90th birthday and he loved a bet on the horses

Wednesday 22nd December at 7pm

A Big Fat Christmas Quiz for Heartbeat.NCCCT.

Many thanks and Seasonal Love

Vicki